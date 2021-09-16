Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source to Sputnik

Estonia and France asked for a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest ballistic missile launches on the Korean Peninsula, a diplomatic source in the United Nations told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Estonia and France asked for a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest ballistic missile launches on the Korean Peninsula, a diplomatic source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

"Estonia and France requested a meeting at the UN Security Council under the 'Any Other business' agenda to address the situation with the missile launches," the source said.