Estonia, France Sign Declaration on Strategic Partnership - Estonian Government

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration on strategic partnership between the countries in Paris, the Estonian government said in a statement.

"The history of diplomatic relations between our countries is almost a hundred years old, and cultural ties even longer.

Today's declaration gives meaning and impetus to our dialogue and strengthens joint actions in Europe and transatlantic cooperation. We must together defend the basic democratic values and ideals of Europe," Ratas said as quoted by the government press service.

Ratas thanked Macron for France's significant contribution to NATO's mission to protect airspace above Estonia and the Baltic states, as well as for rotating participation in the activities of the NATO international battalion stationed in Estonia.