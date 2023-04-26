UrduPoint.com

Estonia Has No Plans To Host Foreign Military Bases - Prime Minister

Estonia does not intend to deploy foreign military bases on its territory, but expands existing training grounds for drills with allies, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday

"Do I know that there are some agreements on the establishment of military bases here on a permanent basis, which will not be military bases or training grounds of the Republic of Estonia? No, I don't. All these areas of training that we are expanding are related to the training needs of our own defense forces and the training of (our) allies," she told legislators in the country's parliament.

The prime minister noted that Estonia is an owner of military facilities and uses them just like allied military units deployed in the country, which should have opportunities to conduct training on their combat vehicles.

She also reiterated that the existing bases are being expanded due to training needs of Estonia's armed forces.

"We are not taking these steps because we have signed some kind of contract and we are doing it for someone else. No, we do it for ourselves. The presence of allies here is a strengthening of both our and collective defense," Kallas said.

According to the NATO website, the alliance deployed an international battle group in Estonia in 2017. The United Kingdom, United States, Denmark, France and Iceland have sent their troops there on a rotational basis.

