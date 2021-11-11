UrduPoint.com

Estonia Holds Regular Political Consultations With Russia In Tallinn - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

Estonia Holds Regular Political Consultations With Russia in Tallinn - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Representatives of the Estonian and Russian Foreign Ministries held political consultations in Tallinn, discussing bilateral relations, as well as a number of key issues of international relations and regional security, as well as the ratification of border treaties, the press service of the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, the foreign ministries of Estonia and Russia held regular political consultations in Tallinn to discuss bilateral relations and the challenges of international affairs and regional security... The meeting also covered the border treaties of Estonia and Russia. Estonia is ready to move forward with ratifying the border treaties," the ministry said.

Previous such consultations took place in Moscow in 2019.

There is no legal border between Estonia and Russia. The original border agreement was signed in 2005 in Moscow. However, when ratifying it, the Estonian side included in the preamble a reference to the effectiveness of the Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920, on the basis of which the pre-war border was drawn. Moscow interpreted this step as an attempt by Tallinn to reserve the right to territorial claims in the future and withdrew its signature.

In 2014, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a new agreement. This document is still to be ratified by the parliaments of both states.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tartu Tallinn Estonia Border 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

3 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

5 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

5 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.