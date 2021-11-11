Estonia Holds Regular Political Consultations With Russia in Tallinn - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Representatives of the Estonian and Russian Foreign Ministries held political consultations in Tallinn, discussing bilateral relations, as well as a number of key issues of international relations and regional security, as well as the ratification of border treaties, the press service of the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, the foreign ministries of Estonia and Russia held regular political consultations in Tallinn to discuss bilateral relations and the challenges of international affairs and regional security... The meeting also covered the border treaties of Estonia and Russia. Estonia is ready to move forward with ratifying the border treaties," the ministry said.

Previous such consultations took place in Moscow in 2019.

There is no legal border between Estonia and Russia. The original border agreement was signed in 2005 in Moscow. However, when ratifying it, the Estonian side included in the preamble a reference to the effectiveness of the Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920, on the basis of which the pre-war border was drawn. Moscow interpreted this step as an attempt by Tallinn to reserve the right to territorial claims in the future and withdrew its signature.

In 2014, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a new agreement. This document is still to be ratified by the parliaments of both states.