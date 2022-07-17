Estonia Hopes to Receive US HIMARS Missile Systems by End of 2025

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Estonia hopes to receive six US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment by the end of 2025, Magnus-Valdemar Saar, the head of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment, said on Saturday.

"We expect to receive the draft agreement in a few weeks, and by the end of 2025, all the equipment stipulated by the agreement should already be in Estonia. The agreement between the US government and the manufacturer is already in force, and in fact, production has already begun," Saar told Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday that a possible sale of up to six HIMARS systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million to Estonia was approved by the government.