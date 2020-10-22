UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Imposes Entry Ban On Hezbollah Members With Terrorism Record - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Estonia Imposes Entry Ban on Hezbollah Members With Terrorism Record - Foreign Ministry

The government of Estonia has banned designated members of the Hezbollah movement from entering the country due to their support of terrorism and ensuing security threats, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The government of Estonia has banned designated members of the Hezbollah movement from entering the country due to their support of terrorism and ensuing security threats, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday.

The entry ban is part of sanctions imposed on Hezbollah under the International Sanctions Act of Estonia.

"Hezbollah poses a considerable threat to international - and thereby Estonian - security. With this step Estonia stands by the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Lithuania as well as other countries who have concluded that Hezbollah uses terrorist means and constitutes a threat to the security of many states," Reinsalu said, as quoted in a press release by the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

According to the press release, the prohibition on entry will apply to Hezbollah affiliates "about whom there is information or there are reasonable grounds to believe that their activity supports terrorism and who therefore pose a threat to the Estonian as well as international security."

Hezbollah emerged in the 1970s as a paramilitary and political organization originating in Lebanon's Shia population. The group initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon but evolved into an authoritative movement. In 2018, it gained 13 out of 128 seats in Lebanon's parliament.

Hezbollah was designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom, among other countries, while several other countries designated only its military wing.�

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Parliament Germany Estonia United Kingdom United States Lebanon Lithuania Netherlands 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Hindley wins Stelvio stage, Kelderman takes Giro l ..

2 minutes ago

Healthcare Accessibility Turns Out Far More Import ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Us to Agree to Global Cybersecurity D ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarian's delegation calls on Chief Minist ..

4 minutes ago

ANF directorate holds drug awareness seminar

4 minutes ago

PDWP approves various projects for education secto ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.