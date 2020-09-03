Estonia-Initiated Meeting on Belarus in UNSC Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Estonia-initiated meeting on Belarus in the UN Security Council is counterproductive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

An informal meeting to discuss human rights situation in Belarus will be held on Friday at the UN Security Council at the initiative of Estonia.

"I stress that this is not about convening an official meeting of the UN Security Council. On September 4, only an informal meeting of the members of the Security Council is possible according to the so-called 'Arria formula.' Any member of the Council has the right to organize such a discussion," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that many members of the Security Council had been abusing the detailed format, and some Western colleagues often used Aria-formula meetings for political and propaganda purposes to draw attention to issues on which the members of the Council had serious disagreements.

"The meeting on Belarus, which is initiated by the Estonians, is, in general, an example of such a counterproductive practice," Zakharova added.

The situation in Belarus does not pose any threat to international peace and security, she said.

"We regard its [the meeting's] indirect smuggling into the Security Council, using such roundabout ways as meetings according to the 'Arria formula' as gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," she stressed.