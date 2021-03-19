UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Jails Famous Marine Scientist For Spying For China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

Estonia Jails Famous Marine Scientist for Spying for China - Reports

A court in Tallinn sentenced famous Estonian marine scientist Tarmo Kouts to three years in prison for leaking information to China, local media reported on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A court in Tallinn sentenced famous Estonian marine scientist Tarmo Kouts to three years in prison for leaking information to China, local media reported on Friday.

Kouts was arrested on the charges of espionage in September 2020.

"As the disclosure of court proceedings has been limited and part of the criminal case is still in closed proceedings, the prosecutor's office cannot currently disclose exactly what information Tarmo Kouts handed over to Chinese intelligence in the commission of crimes against the state," Inna Ombler, public prosecutor, was cited as saying by the Baltic news Service.

Reportedly, the court also confiscated 17,000 euro (a bit over $20,000) from Kouts as proceeds from the crime.

Kouts, a researcher in the Tallinn University of Technology, was previously a member of the scientific committee of the country's ministry of defense and a member of the scientific committee of NATO's Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation.

Related Topics

NATO Technology China Tallinn Euro September Criminals 2020 Media From Court

Recent Stories

AIOU announces practical exams schedule of technic ..

48 seconds ago

Norway's Prime Minister to Be Probed by Police Ove ..

52 seconds ago

German Health Minister 'Very Much in Favor' of Rea ..

54 seconds ago

Erdogan Says Damascus Was Behind Recent Missile At ..

56 seconds ago

UK Holding Secret Talks With India Over COVID-19 V ..

4 minutes ago

DG RDA directs authorities to accelerate operation ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.