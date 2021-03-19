Estonia Jails Famous Marine Scientist for Spying for China - Reports

A court in Tallinn sentenced famous Estonian marine scientist Tarmo Kouts to three years in prison for leaking information to China, local media reported on Friday

Kouts was arrested on the charges of espionage in September 2020.

"As the disclosure of court proceedings has been limited and part of the criminal case is still in closed proceedings, the prosecutor's office cannot currently disclose exactly what information Tarmo Kouts handed over to Chinese intelligence in the commission of crimes against the state," Inna Ombler, public prosecutor, was cited as saying by the Baltic news Service.

Reportedly, the court also confiscated 17,000 euro (a bit over $20,000) from Kouts as proceeds from the crime.

Kouts, a researcher in the Tallinn University of Technology, was previously a member of the scientific committee of the country's ministry of defense and a member of the scientific committee of NATO's Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation.