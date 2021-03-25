UrduPoint.com
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Impose Travel Bans On 118 Belarusian Officials - Minister

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Impose Travel Bans on 118 Belarusian Officials - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed travel bans on 118 Belarusian officials over their alleged role in oppression of the pro-democracy movement, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Thursday.

"In solidarity with Belarus people ... [Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania] today imposed travel bans on additional 118 persons from regime's law enforcement and justice sectors, responsible for the systematic oppression of the pro-democracy movement," Liimets wrote on Twitter.

