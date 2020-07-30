Estonia, Latvia Poised to Build Common Offshore Wind Mill Farm by 2030

The government of Estonia endorsed on Thursday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Latvia to build a common park of wind power plants in the Gulf of Riga during the next decade

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The government of Estonia endorsed on Thursday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Latvia to build a common park of wind power plants in the Gulf of Riga during the next decade.

"The two countries will jointly carry out studies to determine the best location for the construction of an offshore wind farm between Estonia and Latvia in the sea, taking into account wind conditions, plans, existing projects, environmental protection, and all other factors," the Estonian government said in a press release.

The expected time frame is to build the facility by 2030, the press release read.

According to Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, as quoted in the press release, the fact that Latvia and Estonia will build the facility together gives them grounds to request financial assistance from the European Union for a project qualifying as cross-border.

The wind farm is projected to have a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and produce approximately 3.5 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, which is roughly 40 percent of Estonia's annual electricity consumption, as per the press release.

The construction rights will be auctioned once the preliminary studies are carried out and building permits obtained by the two governments.