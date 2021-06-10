UrduPoint.com
Estonia Launches Complain With EU Over Finland's Travel Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets appealed to the European Commission over Finland's travel restrictions for workers, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the Estonian foreign ministry, Liimets sent a letter to European transport commissioner Adina Valean, home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, justice commissioner Didier Reynders and jobs commissioner Nicolas Schmit concerning disproportional travel restrictions enforced by Finland.

"Estonia considers the restrictions on free movement currently in force in Finland disproportionate and unjustified. The foreign minister would like the European Commission to assess whether they are in line with European Union law," a statement read.

The motion followed Helsinki's decision to allow entry to people working in Finland starting June 7 on the condition that they arrive by plane. This means that Estonian workers cannot use the ferry, which is the most popular and affordable way to cross the Gulf of Finland to enter the country.

The Estonian ministry noted that the justification for these restrictions remained unclear.

Estonian members of the European Parliament have earlier also sent a joint appeal to the European Commission, calling on the EU to ensure that the Finnish authorities observe the principle of free movement of people.

Estonian media reported that currently, tens of thousands of the country's citizens work in Finland.

