Estonia Lifts COVID-Related Exceptions For Visitors From Baltic States, Finland - Cabinet

Wed 31st March 2021

Estonia Lifts COVID-Related Exceptions for Visitors From Baltic States, Finland - Cabinet

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Estonian government has decided to cancel the special coronavirus-related exceptions for those coming to the country from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland from April 5, the cabinet said in a statement.

"For those arriving from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland, from April 5, the same rules will apply as for those arriving from other European countries. This means that all people after crossing the Estonian border will have to be isolated for 10 days," the cabinet said.

"People who have gone through COVID-19 or have undergone a full course of vaccination are free from self-isolation and testing," it said.

