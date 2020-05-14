UrduPoint.com
Estonia, Lithuania Record Fewer Than 10 New COVID-19 Cases Each - Health Authorities

Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

Estonia and Lithuania have each registered less than 10 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with only seven and six recorded, respectively, their corresponding health authorities said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Estonia and Lithuania have each registered less than 10 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with only seven and six recorded, respectively, their corresponding health authorities said on Thursday.

The total infection tally in Estonia now stands at 1,758, while Lithuania's is at 1,511.

"The COVID-19 virus was diagnosed in 1,758 Estonians in various regions across the country. Over 67,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out in Estonia since January 31," the Estonian Health Ministry said.

It added that 44 patients remained in hospitals, with five of them on ventilators. The death toll in the country increased to 62.

Meanwhile, 934 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lithuania since the onset of the pandemic, and 54 people have died, according to the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center. So far, a total of 208,253 tests have been conducted in the country.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik Lithuania reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry, that Vilnius had sent humanitarian aid in the form of face shields to Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to help in the fight against the virus.

Both Baltic countries have extended their coronavirus lockdowns � Estonia until May 17 and Lithuania until May 31.

Elsewhere in the region, Poland's coronavirus case count has increased to 17,469, with 265 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The death toll from the disease has increased by eight to 869.

Poland announced a state of epidemic threat in mid-March, which granted authorities greater powers to deal with the health crisis. On Wednesday, Poland extended the closure of its borders for the second time until June 12. Initially, the closure was to last from mid-March to May 3 but was extended for the first time on April 29 for another 10 days.

