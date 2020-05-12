Estonia, Lithuania Record Less Than 10 COVID-19 Cases Each in 24 Hours- Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

The Baltic countries of Estonia and Lithuania on Tuesday registered five and six new coronavirus cases, respectively, bringing their corresponding total infection tallies to 1,746 and 1,491, the nations' health authorities said

"The COVID-19 virus was diagnosed in 1,746 Estonians in various regions across the country. Over 64,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out in Estonia since January 31," the Estonian Health Ministry said.

It added that 48 patients remained in hospitals, with five of them on ventilators.

The death toll in the country stands at 61.

Meanwhile, 850 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lithuania since the onset of the pandemic, and 50 people have died, according to the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center.

So far, a total of 192,386 tests have been conducted in the country.

Both European countries have extended their coronavirus-related lockdowns � Estonia until May 17 and Lithuania until May 31.