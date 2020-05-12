UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia, Lithuania Record Less Than 10 COVID-19 Cases Each In 24 Hours- Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Estonia, Lithuania Record Less Than 10 COVID-19 Cases Each in 24 Hours- Health Authorities

The Baltic countries of Estonia and Lithuania on Tuesday registered five and six new coronavirus cases, respectively, bringing their corresponding total infection tallies to 1,746 and 1,491, the nations' health authorities said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Baltic countries of Estonia and Lithuania on Tuesday registered five and six new coronavirus cases, respectively, bringing their corresponding total infection tallies to 1,746 and 1,491, the nations' health authorities said.

"The COVID-19 virus was diagnosed in 1,746 Estonians in various regions across the country. Over 64,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out in Estonia since January 31," the Estonian Health Ministry said.

It added that 48 patients remained in hospitals, with five of them on ventilators.

The death toll in the country stands at 61.

Meanwhile, 850 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lithuania since the onset of the pandemic, and 50 people have died, according to the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center.

So far, a total of 192,386 tests have been conducted in the country.

Both European countries have extended their coronavirus-related lockdowns � Estonia until May 17 and Lithuania until May 31.

Related Topics

Died Estonia Lithuania January May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Archbishop of Canterbury to join prayer for &#039; ..

4 minutes ago

UAE conducts over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

4 minutes ago

Lockdown will be re-imposed if people continue to ..

8 minutes ago

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targe ..

23 seconds ago

D I Khan's DC for more COVID-19 results in minimum ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.