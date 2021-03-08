UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia May Impose Lockdown Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Estonia May Impose Lockdown Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Estonia may introduce a lockdown as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country keeps increasing, likely due to the UK strain, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Monday.

According to the health authorities, the country already confirmed 136 cases of the UK strain.

"I received information that the so-called UK strain of the COVID-19 virus is spreading more widely than it has been thought until now. It is more aggressive and infectious than others, which is likely to explain the rapid spread of the disease in Estonia. If this information, which we are verifying, is correct, then it means we will have to lock down the country for the time being," Kallas wrote on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, the new lockdown may include closing all shops, safe for those selling food and necessities, as well as all catering facilities, with the exception of takeouts. All classes will be held remotely and all sporting activities are to be done alone.

The situation with Estonia is getting worse as there have been 9,427 new cases detected last week, which is the largest weekly increase since the start of the pandemic. The country has confirmed a total of 76,183 cases, including 667 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Estonia United Kingdom May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

25 minutes ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

47 minutes ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

49 minutes ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

1 hour ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.