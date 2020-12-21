UrduPoint.com
Estonia Naturalizing 3,000 Non-Citizens Every Year - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:50 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Estonia has been naturalizing its sizable population of non-citizens at the pace of 3,000 people a year, the Russian ambassador to the Baltic country said on Monday.

"Every year, the number of non-citizens drops by some 3,000. The current population of non-citizens is estimated locally at 68,000," Aleksandr Petrov told reporters in Tallinn.

The diplomat, who spoke at the end-of-the-year press conference, said this figure was "still quite high."

"

A large number of people residing in such Baltic countries as Estonia and Latvia ” who are former Soviet citizens and are usually Russian-speaking ” were not granted citizenship after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. As a rule of thumb, stateless people are required to pass a state language proficiency exam and the examination of knowledge of the country's constitution in order to be granted citizenship.

Out of the 1.3 million people in Estonia, over 100,000 are citizens of Russia.

