Estonia, Norway Request UNSC Meeting On Afghanistan As Soon As Possible - Source
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Estonia and Norway have requested a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan as soon as possible, sources told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Estonia and Norway have requested a meeting as soon as possible," the source said.
Meanwhile, another source said that the aim of the meeting is to address the evolving situation in the country.