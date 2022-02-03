MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia's actions are not directed at Estonia, but the Baltic country should still consider response measures should Moscow try to "expand its military activity," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"Russia's actions are not directed right against us, but we must consider the possibility that Russia will continue its aggression and expand its military activities beyond Ukraine," Kallas said at a meeting of the National Defense Council.

According to Kallas, Estonia has three options to respond to Russia's "more than ever aggressive behavior," with the EU sanctions as the first course of action.

"The government's second course of action is to support Ukraine with all possible means. This includes political support, which means that Estonia can keep the issue of Ukraine at a high level among its allies, as well as share weapons and its own know-how," Kallas added.

According to Kallas, the third line of action is to strengthen Estonia's defense capabilities by cooperating with NATO allies.

"The Allies also have an important role to play here. We have long been talking about strengthening the deterrence and defense capabilities of NATO's eastern wing. The UK has said it will double its forces in Estoni," Kallas said.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.