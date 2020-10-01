Estonia Orders Further Probe Into 1994 Ferry Disaster After New Data Emerges

The Estonian government green-lighted on Thursday further investigation into a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic Sea, which killed 852 people, after a documentary unveiled previously undocumented damage to the ship's hull

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Estonian government green-lighted on Thursday further investigation into a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic Sea, which killed 852 people, after a documentary unveiled previously undocumented damage to the ship's hull.

On Monday, Discovery Channel started streaming five-part documentary series dedicated to the anniversary of the tragedy. The documentary reveals hitherto unrecorded hole of four meters high (13 feet) and 1.2 meters (3.9 foot) wide in the ship's hull.

"The Government considers it necessary to further investigate the ferry Estonia in connection with the information disclosed at the beginning of the week about previously undocumented damage to the hull," the press release said.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas noted that the further investigation would be based on previous findings and would be carried out in accordance with the 1995 agreement on the peace of the grave agreement.

"We will continue our efforts and cooperate with Finland and Sweden to answer all the questions that have arisen in the light of the new information. It is extremely important for us that the further investigation is independent, transparent, and credible," Ratas stressed.

The cabinet will go ahead with discussing preparations for the investigation next week.

The MS Estonia ferry sank in the early hours of September 28, 1994 en route from Tallinn to Stockholm. The authorities of Estonia, Finland and Sweden recognized the shipwreck scene as a sea burial site and decided not to recover the remains of the victims. Diving has since been prohibited in the area.

In December 1997, the joint commission completed the investigation. According to the findings, the bow door was wrenched open in heavy seas, leading to the tragedy.