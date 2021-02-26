UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Out Of Vaccines As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:59 PM

Estonia Out of Vaccines as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages Official

Estonia has run out of coronavirus vaccines just as the infection rate has picked up and the shortage of beds put an extra strain on hospitals, Estonian Health Board chief Ullar Lanno stated on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Estonia has run out of coronavirus vaccines just as the infection rate has picked up and the shortage of beds put an extra strain on hospitals, Estonian Health board chief Ullar Lanno stated on Friday.

"Vaccines stocks with the Health Board are now at zero. There is no reason to suggest that they are being held up somewhere. The Health Board is not delaying things, there is zero in storage," the ERR news broadcaster cited Lanno as saying.

Estonia is part of the EU-wide vaccine procurement program, so far having received shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

"The amount of AstraZeneca vaccines left in storage is zero, Pfizer - 1%, Moderna - only a couple thousand doses," he said.

Earlier in the week Estonian Minster of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik announced a one-week delay in the shipment of a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines.

On Thursday, it was reported that Estonia's 14-day average number of confirmed cases was 850.81 per 100,000 people, making the country's infection rate second highest in Europe after the Czech Republic. For the past two days Estonia has registered record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, 1,154 on Thursday and 1,204 on Friday.

Related Topics

Shortage Europe Estonia Czech Republic Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20 school children to get free ride on Safari Trai ..

2 minutes ago

Solidarity among Portuguese put to the test by pan ..

2 minutes ago

World Must Not Recognize, Acknowledge Military Tak ..

2 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Says Photo of 'Yulia Naval ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to strengthen country's economy: ..

14 minutes ago

Paris Lockdown Still Under Review Despite Worsened ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.