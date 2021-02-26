Estonia Out of Vaccines as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages Official

Estonia has run out of coronavirus vaccines just as the infection rate has picked up and the shortage of beds put an extra strain on hospitals, Estonian Health Board chief Ullar Lanno stated on Friday

"Vaccines stocks with the Health Board are now at zero. There is no reason to suggest that they are being held up somewhere. The Health Board is not delaying things, there is zero in storage," the ERR news broadcaster cited Lanno as saying.

Estonia is part of the EU-wide vaccine procurement program, so far having received shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

"The amount of AstraZeneca vaccines left in storage is zero, Pfizer - 1%, Moderna - only a couple thousand doses," he said.

Earlier in the week Estonian Minster of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik announced a one-week delay in the shipment of a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines.

On Thursday, it was reported that Estonia's 14-day average number of confirmed cases was 850.81 per 100,000 people, making the country's infection rate second highest in Europe after the Czech Republic. For the past two days Estonia has registered record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, 1,154 on Thursday and 1,204 on Friday.