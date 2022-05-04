UrduPoint.com

Estonia Plans To Create Medium-Range Air Defense System By 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Estonia Plans to Create Medium-Range Air Defense System by 2025

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Estonia seeks to complete the development of its medium-range air defense system by 2025, with a bid for its procurement scheduled to be announced this May, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment said on Tuesday.

"The exact price of the bid will be announced in July, when the RKIK will prepare a detailed procurement plan. The estimated cost of air defense systems is expected to be 350 million Euros ($368 million), and their delivery will be carried out in 2025," the organization said in a statement.

At the same time, Communications and Radar Category Manager Priit Soosaar said the bid, which has been in preparation for two years, will be announced this May.

"Preparation for the bid started in 2020, when we began to communicate directly with producers. To date, we have contacted seven bidders from several countries. The development of a technical description was launched at the beginning of this year, and we will announce the bid in May," Soosaar said, as quoted in the statement.

On Monday, the Estonian government announced its intention to use the additional budget of 802.9 million euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and energy security and help Ukrainian refugees.

