UrduPoint.com

Estonia Plans To Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 12:20 AM

Estonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The Estonian Defense Ministry intends to provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122 mm howitzers, Peeter Kuimet, the head of the international cooperation department of the Estonian Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

According to the official, Estonia has been assisting Ukraine in the training of military medical personnel, artillerymen, and soldiers of special forces since 2014. Kuimet said that since Russia has allegedly been building up its military forces on the border with Ukraine, Estonia plans to significantly increase its support to Kiev.

"What we are are currently considering or working on are Javelin missiles for anti-tank missile systems, and we are considering, or planning, to provide 122 mm howitzers together with their ammunition," Kuimet told the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The official explained that before making a final decision, Estonia has to obtain permission from the country of origin of the missiles ” the United States ” as well as from the former owners of howitzers ” Finland and Germany. Thus, the timing of the assistance largely depends on how the negotiations with the allies progresses.

Estonia has received Javelin missiles from the United States. The cost of one missile ranges from 75,000 to 130,000 Euros ($84,856-$147,084), depending on the terms of contracts and on the specific type of the weapon. Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with several dozens of such missiles.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Kiev Estonia United States Finland Border From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

SME sector could spread its wings to global market ..

SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chi ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Revi ..

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January ..

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russi ..

Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russian Troops Buildup Near Ukraine

26 minutes ago
 Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase ..

Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

26 minutes ago
 Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, ..

Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, says Nadeem Qureshi

26 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution ..

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution transformers

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.