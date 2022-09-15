UrduPoint.com

Estonia Preparing For Deployment Of NATO Division On Its Territory - President

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Estonian President Alar Karis said on Thursday that the country is preparing for the deployment of a NATO division with necessary funds already allocated for the preparation of military infrastructure

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Estonian President Alar Karis said on Thursday that the country is preparing for the deployment of a NATO division with necessary funds already allocated for the preparation of military infrastructure.

Karis held a meeting with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, to discuss Estonia's preparations for the deployment of a NATO division, expansion of the alliance and situation in Ukraine, the president's office said.

"The government has allocated additional funding for the rapid development of new military capabilities. Our aim is to establish the framework for a division that enables allied forces to seamlessly work with and serve alongside the Estonian Defence Forces," Karis said.

It is important to Estonia that NATO units are ready to defend the country from the very first moment of any military conflict, according to the president.

"Among other things, that means specific units must be in place for just such an event," Karis said.

NATO has been boosting its presence in eastern Europe following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Moscow views this military build-up as a threat saying this may result in a further escalation.

