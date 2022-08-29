UrduPoint.com

Estonia Presents Proposals To EU For 8th Package Of Anti-Russian Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Estonia has presented to the European Commission a package of proposals for the eighth round of sanctions against Russia targeting energy and trade sectors, as well as further restrictions related to the SWIFT payment system and inclusion of more individuals and entities to the sanctions list, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday.

"We have presented to the European Commission the exact proposals concerning this issue (the eighth package of sanctions). They include energy, trade and further SWIFT restrictions and inclusion of more individuals and entities into the sanctions list," Reinsalu told the German newspaper Welt.

The minister also said that although the anti-Russia sanctions are in effect, it is still "not enough," adding that the bloc intends to impose the restrictions "as soon as possible.

"

Reinsalu noted that member countries send "a small quantity" of weapons to Ukraine and urged the bloc to increase the deliveries.

"We need to deliver more armament to Ukraine. Estonia provides Ukraine with the largest volume of assistance in the form of weapons supplies per capita. We will certainly welcome if other countries follow this example," he told the newspaper.

Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.

