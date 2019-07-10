UrduPoint.com
Estonia Protests Russian Planned Fireworks Marking Tallinn's Liberation From Nazis

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy and issued a note of protest regarding a fireworks show planned for September 22 in Moscow that will honor the 75th anniversary of Tallinn's liberation from the Nazis by the Soviets, the ministry's press service announced on Wednesday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Estonian Foreign Ministry has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy and issued a note of protest regarding a fireworks show planned for September 22 in Moscow that will honor the 75th anniversary of Tallinn's liberation from the Nazis by the Soviets, the ministry's press service announced on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has been planning to conduct 11 fireworks displays, each symbolizing the liberation of different Soviet cities, as a part of preparations for next year's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.

"The Russian representative was issued a protest regarding the planning of fireworks in Moscow on September 22," the press service said.

On September 22, Estonia officially celebrates Resistance Fighting Day, which mark the date in 1944 when the four-day Estonian government that was formed after the Wehrmacht had left Tallinn was dissolved. At the same time this day is celebrated as the Day of Tallinn's Liberation among the Russian-speaking population, who bring flowers to the monument to the Soviet Warrior-Liberator, also known as the Bronze Soldier.

