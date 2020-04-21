Estonia Providing WHO Over $100,000 to Aid COVID-19 Response in Developing Countries

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Estonia will provide the World Health Organization (WHO) with 100,000 Euros ($108,620) to help developing countries combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday.

"Estonia will provide the WHO with 100,000 euros as part of its global fundraising, but not to cover the costs of the organization's ongoing activities, but for developing countries so that they can get the outbreak under control," Reinsalu said during an interview with the country's Vikerraadio broadcaster.

The government did not discuss the issue of providing the WHO itself with more funds, the minister stated, in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement this past week to stop funding the organization.

"Some EU countries have promised to increase their payments in order to make up the contribution of the US, but the Estonian government has not yet discussed this," Reinsalu remarked.

He added that while it was not appropriate to begin talking of a replacement for the WHO, discussions must be had on the organization's efficiency and effectiveness.

Trump announced on Tuesday that Washington would freeze all payments to the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of COVID-19.

During a video conference of G20 health ministers on Sunday, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko confirmed Russia's commitment to supporting the WHO's efforts to curb the coronavirus disease pandemic and any future outbreaks of infectious diseases.