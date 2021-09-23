Estonia Ranks Third in EU by Rate of New COVID-19 Infection - ECDC

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Estonia became third among the European Union countries by the number of new COVID-19 cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Thursday.

The total number of new cases for the two-week period per 100,000 inhabitants in Estonia was 462, only slightly lower than the first two places ” Slovenia with 652 and Lithuania with 507.

The lowest rate, 20 cases, is currently reported in Poland.

Among the largest EU countries, the lowest cumulative rate is in Spain with 102 cases. Italy registered 108 news cases per 100,000 people over the reporting period, Germany 163, and France 177.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Estonia reached 150,142 with the death toll of 1,338 people. For the EU on the whole, the figures are 37.8 million patients and 764,710 deaths.