Estonia Ready to Build Barbed-Wire Fence at Russian Border Amid Migrants Crisis - Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Estonia's armed forces are ready to build a barbed-wire fence 130 kilometers (81 miles) in length along the border with Russia to prepare "for a possible hybrid attack on the country," Defense Minister Kalle Laanet said on Friday.

Estonia does not have a common border with Belarus but fears that undocumented migrants from Belarus may enter the country from the territory of Russia, the minister said.

"The engineering squadron of the defense forces is ready, if necessary, to contribute to the installation of a 130-kilometer barbed-wire fence at the eastern border," Laanet said, as quoted by the ministry.

The armed forces are also ready to assist border guard services and police in safeguarding the border, the minister said, adding that the ministry is already negotiating the issue with the relevant authorities.

As of Friday, over 2,000 migrants have been camping on the Belarusian side of a barbed-wire fence on the border with Poland in subzero temperatures. Warsaw, in response, pulled armed forces to the area to prevent any attempts of illegal crossing.