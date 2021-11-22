Estonia Ready to Chair OSCE in 2024 - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Estonia intends to become the chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2024, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Today, 22 November, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets spoke with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid to discuss the activities of the OSCE and issues relevant to our region and to confirm Estonia's wish to take over the Presidency in 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

Liimets noted that Estonia supports the basic OSCE principles of ensuring peace and stability and highly regards the organization's work in the fields of security, human rights, economy and ecology. She also urged the OSCE to pay more attention to the role of women in negotiating and settling conflicts, which is an important direction of Estonia's foreign policy.

The chairmanship of the OSCE rotates every year among member states. On January 1, 2021, Sweden became the OSCE Chair.

