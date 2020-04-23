Estonia Ready to Reopen Schools on May 15 - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Estonian authorities have decided to reopen schools on May 15 provided that the epidemiological situation in the country is stable, the national government said on Wednesday.

"If the indicators allow, then schools will be opened from May 15, so that the students about to graduate can prepare for exams and students who need it can get some support" the government said in a statement.

In mid-March, the authorities declared a state of emergency, which is set to last until May 1. As a result, schools, museums, gyms, sports clubs, swimming pools, daycares and movie theaters have been closed.

So far, more than 1,500 people in Estonia have tested positive for the coronavirus. Total of 44 COVID-19 patients have died from the disease.