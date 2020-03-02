UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Ready To Shut Borders Amid Fears Of Migrant Crisis, Coronavirus - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Estonia Ready to Shut Borders Amid Fears of Migrant Crisis, Coronavirus - Minister

Estonia, a member of the European Union and Schengen Area, is prepared to fully close its borders as Europe continues to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the beginnings of a new migration crisis, Estonian Interior Minister Marte Helme said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Estonia, a member of the European Union and Schengen Area, is prepared to fully close its borders as Europe continues to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the beginnings of a new migration crisis, Estonian Interior Minister Marte Helme said on Monday.

"If necessary, we are prepared to instate full document checks at our border crossing points and along our external borders, as well as the return or isolation of undesirable people or people [deemed] dangerous to the state," Helme said, as quoted by public broadcaster ERR news.

Helme also expressed support for Greece and Bulgaria, which are actively pushing back refugees transiting through Turkey by using tear gas and mass arrests against asylum-seekers at their respective borders, according ERR News.

The minister went on to offer sending a support force within the framework of European Border and Coast Guard Agency to Greece and Bulgaria.

"If necessary, Estonia is prepared to send additional forces to protect Europe's external borders in order to demonstrate our solidarity," he added, according to the outlet.

The crisis unfolding in Syria's Idlib, which shares a border with Turkey, has spurred the latter to open its borders with the EU, threatening to spark a migration crisis akin to the one in 2015. Violence erupted at the borders as asylum-seekers attempted to break through barriers and make it to European soil.

In addition, Europe has become a hotbed of the coronavirus infection with nearly 100 deaths from over 2,000 infections, the largest concentration of the virus outside East Asia.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Interior Minister Turkey European Union Idlib Estonia Bulgaria Greece Border Gas 2015 From Refugee Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal says political revenge is on the peak

14 minutes ago

Int'l Women Day to be observed on March 8

8 minutes ago

Nearly 10,000 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Greece ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Saw No Proposals on Further OPEC+ Reduction ..

8 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of Mian Tariq in ..

8 minutes ago

Ummah stands united for Kashmir, Palestine: Azad J ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.