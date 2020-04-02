Estonia Receives 128 Raytheon Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles From Washington - US Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has sent to Estonia 128 Raytheon Javelin anti-tank missile systems as a part of a contract signed earlier by the Estonian Center for Defense Investment and the US Department of Defense, the US embassy in Tallinn said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States has sent to Estonia 128 Raytheon Javelin anti-tank missile systems as a part of a contract signed earlier by the Estonian Center for Defense Investment and the US Department of Defense, the US embassy in Tallinn said on Thursday.

"On February 15, the United States delivered 128 anti-tank Raytheon Javelin missiles to the Estonian Ministry of Defense and Estonian Defense Forces as part of a larger contract signed by the Estonian Center for Defense Investment and the U.S. Department of Defense. The shipment will continue to build upon Estonia's defensive capabilities and further strengthens our nations' strategic integration while ensuring interoperability among NATO Allies and partners," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy noted that over the past few years, Washington has provided Estonia with over $100 million in assistance for ensuring security.

The two countries signed the relevant contract in mid-May, 2019. In particular, Estonia joined Lithuania and Latvia in the five-year defense cooperation agreement between the US and the Baltic states.

Javelin, a shoulder-fired anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system that allows the operator to launch an autonomous guided projectile that seeks a target without external commands or controls, was delivered to help Tallinn develop the country's independent defense capability.