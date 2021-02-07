UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Receives 1st Batch Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Social Affairs Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Estonia Receives 1st Batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Social Affairs Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Estonia has received the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company along with Oxford University, the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs said on Sunday.

Estonia has so far secured 3.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from five developers ” Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

"The first batch of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine including 7,200 doses arrived in Estonia on Sunday. In February, a total of 40,500 doses will be delivered to Estonia," the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccine is designed for people under 70 years old and those who work on the frontline in the fields of education, internal security, as well as social sphere, the ministry added.

Last week, the European Union's regulator authorized the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for all age groups. However, given the lack of data on its efficacy in people aged over 55, a number of EU nations recommended its use only for those under 55 or 65 years old.

Estonia has launched its mass vaccination campaign in late December. To date, 35,905 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines, with 17,512 of them having received both shots.

Related Topics

Education European Union Company Oxford Estonia February December Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajmanâ€™s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

1 hour ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

2 hours ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.