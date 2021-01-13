Estonia Receives First Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate 600 People

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first batch of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, consisting of 1,200 doses to vaccinate 600 people, was delivered to Estonia, Deputy Secretary General on Health Maris Jesse said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The first batch of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, consisting of 1,200 doses to vaccinate 600 people, was delivered to Estonia, Deputy Secretary General on Health Maris Jesse said on Wednesday.

"It [the first batch of vaccine] has 1,200 doses that can be used to vaccinate 600 people," Jesse said, as quoted by the press service of the ministry of social affairs.

Jesse said that the delivery of the first batch to Estonia was important because this would help provide more people with the vaccine, adding that according to updated information, Estonia would receive 2,400 doses in January and 14,400 doses were expected to arrive in February.

On Saturday, the country's ministry of social affairs said that more than 10,000 people in Estonia have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, of which the government has reserved over 600,000 doses in total.

Bulgaria was another European country that received the Moderna shots on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna was delivered to Bulgaria, as cited by the Bulgarian national radio.

The government has ordered 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the main part of which is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria in April and May. The first batch of 2,400 doses has already been delivered.