(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Estonia has registered 490 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall tally to nearly 40,000, the Estonian health board said on Frida

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Estonia has registered 490 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall tally to nearly 40,000, the Estonian health board said on Friday.

"COVID-19 was diagnosed in 39,701 residents of Estonia in various regions of the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 731,000 tests for coronavirus were made in Estonia," the republic's health board said on its website.

Some 405 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, of which 31 are connected to a ventilator, according to the ministry. Over the past 24 hours, four people died from COVID-19, it said, adding that in total, during the pandemic period, coronavirus claimed 358 lives

Meanwhile, Lithuania had confirmed 1,032 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and 29 fatalities, according to the country's COVID-19 response center.

In total, Lithuania has confirmed 174,846 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,591.