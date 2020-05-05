UrduPoint.com
Estonia Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Reaches 1,711 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:01 PM

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by eight to 1,711 in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

HELSINKI/RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by eight to 1,711 in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"More than 57,000 tests for the virus have been carried out since January 31. A total of 70 patients remain in hospitals, six of them are on ventilators," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the overall death toll in the country stands at 55 and 261 more people have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, neighboring Latvia said there were zero coronavirus cases recorded in the past day and the total toll remains 896, according to the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The death toll in Latvia increased by one to 17 over the past 24 hours.

