Estonia Records No COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours for 1st Time Since March - Health Board

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) For the first time in almost three months, Estonia has not recorded any COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the case count standing at 1,870, the country's Health board said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1026 tests were analysed for the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, none of them showed positive results ... There were no death cases during last 24 hours.

In total, the coronavirus has caused the deaths of 68 persons in Estonia," the Health Board said in a statement.

Since January 31, over 85,000 tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country. According to the Heath Board, 20 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Estonia.

On May 18, Estonia abandoned the state of emergency, declared on March 12. Restrictions and social distancing rules are being lifted gradually.