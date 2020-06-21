Estonia Registers No New Cases of COVID-19 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Board

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Estonia has not confirmed any new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with the country's tally remaining at 1,981, the Health board said on Sunday.

"COVID-19 was diagnosed in 1,981 Estonians in various regions of the country.

Since January 31, more than 102,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Estonia. Eight patients remain in hospitals. Sixty-nine people died during the pandemic," the authority said in a statement.

On May 18, Estonia lifted the state of emergency, declared on March 12 over the pandemic, with restrictions and social distancing rules being removed gradually.