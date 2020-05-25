Estonia Registers Single New COVID-19 Case as Country Enters 2nd Week of Lockdown Exit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Estonia has recorded one new COVID-19 case and another death related to the disease over the past 24 hours, a week after the country began to lift emergency measures, the Estonian Health board said on Monday in a statement.

On May 18, the Estonian government lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency that has been in effect since March 12. Restrictions and social distancing rules, however, have been kept in place and will be lifted in a phased manner. Meanwhile, Estonia has the highest coronavirus tally among the Baltic region.

"Over the past 24 hours, 812 tests were analyzed for the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, of which 1 (0.1%) showed positive result. Based on data from the population register, 1 new positive test were found in Harju County. According to the latest data from the morning of 25 May, 39 patients require hospitalization in Estonia due to the coronavirus, of whom 1 are on ventilation.

318 persons have been discharged from hospitals, 329 disease cases have been closed," the Board said.

The Health Board added that a 77-year-old woman who died in Harju County took the overall death toll in the country to 65.

In neighboring Lithuania, the number of coronavirus cases has increased by 12 over the past day to a total of 1,635, the government said on its designate COVID-19 website on Monday. This includes 63 fatalities and 1,138 recoveries.

The number of tests conducted in Lithuania since the outbreak began is now at 269,889, an increase of 2,170 since the day before.

The lockdown in Lithuania is due to expire on May 31.