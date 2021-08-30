(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Estonia has rejected a visa application of a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of an Estonian diplomat from Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Today 30 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia decided to not issue a visa to a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of our diplomat from the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.