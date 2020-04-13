Estonia Reports Total of 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, Latvia Reports 655 Patients

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Estonia has grown by 24 to a total of 1,332 cases, the Estonian Health Board said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Estonia has grown by 24 to a total of 1,332 cases, the Estonian Health Board said on Monday.

According to an update on the board's website, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in a total of 1,332 residents of Estonia in different regions of the country, including 27 lethal cases and 102 recoveries.

"There are 157 COVID-19 patients remaining hospitalized, of whom nine are on ventilators," the health board said.

Since January 31, more than 30,000 tests have been carried out in Estonia, according to the update.

In neighboring Latvia, COVID-19 testing slowed during the Easter weekend, Latvian Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Monday.

"Although the number of groups tested for COVID-19 was expanded when family doctors can also refer patients for testing, the number of tests conducted during the break decreased. We analyze the causes and make changes to the algorithm while encouraging testing. Extensive testing remains our goal and an important measure to contain the epidemic," Vinkele said on Twitter.

According to Latvia's COVID-19 response center, 28,766 tests have been conducted in the country, as of Monday, and 655 tests were confirmed positive. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at five.