Estonia Resumes Air Traffic With UK, Tightens Arrival Procedures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Estonian government has resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom since January 1, with extra COVID-19 related restrictions being imposed on passengers arriving from the UK.

On December 20, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said that the country would suspend air traffic with the UK until 2021, following the discovery of the new COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom.

"The government has adopted the rules, according to which, it is possible to enter Estonia from the United Kingdom only if SARS-CoV-2 test is passed within 72 hours before a trip and its result is negative," the government's statement said on Thursday, stressing that this rule did not apply to children under 10 years.

According to the statement, the passengers, arriving from the UK, should self-isolate for 14 days.

The self-isolation period may be reduced, provided that a person receives a negative COVID-19 test on the seventh day of self-isolation.

The government added that the passengers, who did not manage to pass a COVID-19 test within 72 hours ahead of their arrival to Estonia, could take the test upon landing.

The statement noted that these restrictions were not applicable to the persons who arrived in Estonia within frameworks of military cooperation, as well as to diplomats and people engaged in emergency management.

On December 14, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, with the new variant 70 percent more transmissible. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. Belgium, Bulgaria and France already announced the resumption of air traffic with the UK.