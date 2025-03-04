Open Menu

Estonia Says Europe Must 'fill The Gap' After US Freezes Ukraine Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM



Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Tuesday that Europe must step up assistance to Ukraine to fill the gap after a US freeze on military aid to Kyiv.

Washington's shock decision on Monday comes after a public spat in the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Europe must increase military aid to Ukraine to allow Ukraine to continue fighting for a just and lasting peace," Tsahkna said in a statement.

"The Estonian government has already decided to increase its assistance this year by 25 percent and also deliver 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine...

"We call on all supporters of Ukraine to increase their aid as soon as possible.

"

The minister said one option for obtaining additional resources to help Ukraine was to use Russia's assets frozen in Europe.

"Claims that there are no legal ways to use Russia's frozen assets are unfounded," he added.

"Last week, I shared a draft paper with our European partners offering a clear solution... Before the June deadline for extending the sanctions imposed on Russia, a political decision must be taken on using frozen assets.

"The sole perpetrator of the war must feel pressure and the victim of the aggression must have strong support because it is the only way to force Russia to give up its goals and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine."

