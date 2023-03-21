Estonia Says Field Hospital Donated Together With Norway, Netherlands Arrived in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A third field hospital donated by Estonia, Norway and the Netherlands was delivered to Ukraine as a part of aid package, Estonian Centre for Defence Investment said on Monday.

"The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) in cooperation with Norway and the Netherlands sent a third field hospital aid package to Ukraine to support them in the war against Russian aggression. Norway and the Netherlands donated 7.8 million Euros ($8 million) to send out the field hospital in order to support Ukraine's medical capacity," the statement said.

The statement also said that 10 off-road vehicles were donated for hospital transportation, adding that the aid package also included consumables for the hospital and training for the Ukrainian hospital team.

The hospital can be set up in around an hour and takes approximately 15 people to function, the statement said.

The medical facility was made by Semetron, an Estonian company, which made necessary adjustments for the hospital to suit the Ukrainian climate.

In March and September last year, two field hospitals were sent to Ukraine by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment in cooperation with Germany.