UrduPoint.com

Estonia Says Field Hospital Donated Together With Norway, Netherlands Arrived In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Estonia Says Field Hospital Donated Together With Norway, Netherlands Arrived in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A third field hospital donated by Estonia, Norway and the Netherlands was delivered to Ukraine as a part of aid package, Estonian Centre for Defence Investment said on Monday.

"The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) in cooperation with Norway and the Netherlands sent a third field hospital aid package to Ukraine to support them in the war against Russian aggression. Norway and the Netherlands donated 7.8 million Euros ($8 million) to send out the field hospital in order to support Ukraine's medical capacity," the statement said.

The statement also said that 10 off-road vehicles were donated for hospital transportation, adding that the aid package also included consumables for the hospital and training for the Ukrainian hospital team.

The hospital can be set up in around an hour and takes approximately 15 people to function, the statement said.

The medical facility was made by Semetron, an Estonian company, which made necessary adjustments for the hospital to suit the Ukrainian climate.

In March and September last year, two field hospitals were sent to Ukraine by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment in cooperation with Germany.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Norway Company Vehicles Germany Estonia Netherlands March September Million

Recent Stories

BISP Board approves new payment model for benefici ..

BISP Board approves new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in b ..

17 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two t ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.