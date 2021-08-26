Estonia Says Might Not Manage to Evacuate All Afghans Who Worked for Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A senior official with the Estonian interior ministry said on Wednesday that the country does not rule out the possibility that some Afghans who have worked for Tallinn will have to stay in Afghanistan.

Last week, the Estonian government agreed to host up to 30 Afghan nationals, who had worked with the military and civilian experts from the Baltic state, as well as those who had collaborated with Estonia's allies in Afghanistan.

"As evacuation has to be completed until the end of August, little time remains. There is a possibility that not all the people who have cooperated with our humanitarian organizations, will arrive in Estonia," the head of the ministry's citizenship and migration policy department, Ruth Annus, told the national ERR broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the Estonian foreign ministry reported that three Afghans who Estonia was set to receive, failed to get the access to the evacuation flights. Annus specified that those had worked for Estonian humanitarian organizations and expressed hope that the country's allies would agree to fly them out of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said that the first group of 13 refugees from Afghanistan was heading to Estonia. At the press conference next day, the government of Estonia specified that three Afghan families with a total of 13 kids were flying to the country. Ten more Afghan nationals who worked at the EU and NATO missions are expected to arrive in Estonia later.

Upon arrival, the evacuees will be taken to a special center and a thorough security check-up will be carried out. Only then, if they are confirmed not to pose a threat to the society, they will be granted the refugee status, Egert Belitsev, the head of the border guard department of the Estonian police, told Estonian media.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban (designated a terror group by Russia) on August 15, which prompted many Afghans to seek escape from the country. Many countries dispatched their planes to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic missions from the Central Asian country.