Estonia Says NATO Fighter Jets Will Move to Latvia During Air Base Repairs in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) NATO's fighter jets policing the Baltic airspace will temporarily relocate from Estonia to Latvia next year due to the reconstruction of the Amari air base, the Estonian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Amari Air Base in Estonia will undergo reconstruction in 2024, during which the Baltic airspace will be secured from Latvia and Lithuania. After the reconstruction is completed, the allied fighter jets will return to Estonia," the ministry said.

NATO's air policing planes will relocate from Amari to Latvia's Lielvarde air base from spring to fall of 2024, while air security will also be ensued by allied jets deployed in Lithuania's Siauliai air base, the statement read.

As Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania do not possess the aircraft fit to conduct patrol flights, their NATO allies provide the necessary capabilities for them. On a four-month rotation basis, they patrol the airspace over the Baltic region, with the Baltic states contributing by hosting the allied aircraft and providing the necessary personnel.