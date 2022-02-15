UrduPoint.com

Estonia Says Ratification Of Border Agreement With Russia Will Increase Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

The ratification of the unconcluded border agreement with Russia will increase the security of Estonia, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The ratification of the unconcluded border agreement with Russia will increase the security of Estonia, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Tuesday.

"I am convinced that the border treaty ratified by both countries will become an additional value in providing the country's security, so I proposed to ratify it. Of course, under the agreement between the both countries' parliaments," Liimets told lawmakers during the report on Estonian foreign policy.

The state border between Estonia and Russia has not been officially demarcated.

The original border agreement was signed in 2005 in Moscow. However, when ratifying it, the Estonian side included in the preamble a reference to the effectiveness of the Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920, based on which the pre-war border was drawn. Moscow interpreted this step as an attempt by Tallinn to reserve the right to territorial claims in the future and withdrew its signature.

In 2014, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a new agreement that is yet to be ratified by the parliaments of both states.

