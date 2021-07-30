UrduPoint.com

Estonia Sends Drones To Lithuania To Help Fight Illegal Migration From Belarus -Military

The Estonian Defense Forces on Friday sent two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Lithuania to help stem the influx of migrants from Belarus

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Estonian Defense Forces on Friday sent two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Lithuania to help stem the influx of migrants from Belarus.

"Today, the Defense Forces sent to Lithuania two drones with management teams to support Lithuania in the fight against a targeted hybrid attack on the country through Belarus. The third drone will be sent to Lithuania in the coming days," the Estonian military said in a statement.

Lithuania has recently become a new "eastern front" for illegal migration to the EU.

On July 2, the Baltic country declared an emergency over the worsening situation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, has consistently said that his country is unable to deal with the migration issue due to Western sanctions.

To date, 3,282 migrants from Belarus have tried to enter Lithuania this year, according to the latest official statistics by the Lithuanian border service. There are 2,111 citizens from Iraq, 191 from the Republic of the Congo, 129 from Cameroon, 89 from Russia and 89 from Iran.

