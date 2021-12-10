UrduPoint.com

Estonia Sends Police Unit To Lithuania To Help Guard Border With Belarus - Border Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Border Guard

The Estonian police and border guard agency announced on Friday it has dispatched a police unit to Lithuania to help manage the border with Belarus amid the migrant crisis

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Estonian police and border guard agency announced on Friday it has dispatched a police unit to Lithuania to help manage the border with Belarus amid the migrant crisis.

"The department has sent to Lithuania a new team of the ESTPOL5 police unit, consisting of 16 police officers, including drone control specialists and dog handlers. The task of the Estonian police is to guard a local base in cooperation with their Lithuanian colleagues. The drone pilots will also monitor the section of the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, helping prevent illegal migration from Belarus to Lithuania," the agency's press service said in a statement.

This is Estonia's sixth consecutive mission to Lithuania under a bilateral agreement.

It will last one month, the agency noted.

The first ESTPOL5 team was sent by Estonia to Lithuania on July 7. On November 19, Estonia also sent 65 miles of barbed wire, 20 officers and two drones to Lithuania.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for the European Union sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied the accusations and said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to sanctions.

Related Topics

Drone Police European Union Minsk Estonia Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia July November Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Va ..

European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Next Week - EC Presi ..

2 minutes ago
 High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ri ..

High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ride in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergency Helpline-911

2 minutes ago
 WCLA starts paint work of food street

WCLA starts paint work of food street

2 minutes ago
 DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

6 minutes ago
 New German government plans 60-bn-euro 'future' fu ..

New German government plans 60-bn-euro 'future' fund

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.